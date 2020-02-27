Vexed by how to contain virus, countries take tough steps

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders puzzling over how to keep the new virus from spreading are taking new steps around the globe to try to limit the illness’ reach. Saudi Arabia is cutting access to Islam’s holiest sites, Japan is shuttering schools nationwide and airports across Latin America are looking for signs of sick passengers. Some countries are warning people to obey containment measures, with Singapore prosecuting a couple it says lied about their movements and South Korea passing newly strengthened punishments for those violating self-isolation rules. The virus keeps spreading to new places around the world, with the number of infected people hovering around 82,000.