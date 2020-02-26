Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts, Schumer seeks $8.5B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has unveiled an $8.5 billion request to respond to the virus outbreak in the U.S., more than triple Trump’s request. The money would go toward efforts to contain the outbreak in the U.S., vaccine development and manufacture, and reimbursement to states for their costs in tackling the outbreak. Schumer said Wednesday the money would be an emergency spending request. President Donald Trump has asked for $2.5 billion, but many in Congress say that’s not enough. Trump plans to hold a White House news conference on Wednesday to talk about how the U.S. plans to combat the virus.