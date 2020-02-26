Globe braces for long battle against virus as cases spread

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The fight against the new virus is continuing, with crews scrubbing everything from money to buses and quarantines in effect in places from a beachfront resort in the Atlantic to an uninhabited island in the Pacific. Worries over the economic fallout from the disease are multiplying. Amid fears of mass gatherings where germs could easily spread, some are even questioning the fate of the Olympics, due to open in Tokyo in five months. A growing list of countries have cases of the virus, which has sickened about 81,000 people around the globe.