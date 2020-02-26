Death toll rises to 24 from Delhi riots during Trump trip

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities say at least 24 people have been killed and 189 injured in three days of clashes in New Delhi that coincided with President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India. The death toll is expected to rise as hospitals continue to take in the injured. The clashes are between Hindu mobs and Muslims protesting a new citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities excluding Muslims. While riots wracked northeastern New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a lavish reception for Trump, including a rally attended by more than 100,000 people.