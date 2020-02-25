The Dalles City Council Recap 2/24

The Dalles City Council met last night and heard an upbeat report from Jessica Metta of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, which took over The Link local transportation service in April 2018 when the Mic-Columbia Council of Governments dissolved. Since then ridership has improved nearly 33 percent, due to expanded routes.

Jessica told the Council about the “deviated fixed route service” which makes a circular route around town ever hour during weekdays and Saturdays. She explains that the “deviated” portion of that title refers to the fact that if a passenger calls in ahead the day before, the bus can deviate from the route up to a quarter mile from the route to pick up or drop off someone at their residence or other destination.

Dawn Hert of the Planning Department gave he annual report on The Dalles’ 26th year as a designated Historic Landmarks Commission city said the previous year had gone well, and they were in the process of getting everything squared away so that several businesses in town could display historic neon signs from the national neon sign history museum at the former Elks Lodge.



Council members did pass a housekeeping ordinance that allows the city to follow state law and charging transient room tax for short-term rentals such as Air BnB.



It was the last meeting for City Attorney Gene Parker, who is retiring after 29 1/2 years, Councilors and crowd gave him a standing ovation.. A retirement party is planned for Friday.



Mayor Mays announced that the city had already received six applications for appointment to fill the remaining three years of Councilor Russ Brown, who retired recently. Application forms are available at City Hall and the application deadline is Wednesday, March 4. Councilors will interview applicants on Monday, March 16 at 5:30 pm and continue on Wednesday, March 18 if many more apply

