Italy sees 45% rise in virus cases, 10 deaths

ROME (AP) — Civil protection officials in Italy say the number of virus cases in the country increased 45% in the last day and there now have been 10 deaths. Officials said Tuesday that 322 people have confirmed infections, 100 more than were reported late Monday. The new cases included ones well outside the two hard-hit northern regions, including three in Sicily, two in Tuscany and one in Liguria. As cases continued growing at a worrisome rate, evidence emerged that the virus was spreading from its epicenter in Europe to other countries with vacationing Italians and Europeans who visited the afflicted northern regions. Austria, Croatia and Spain’s Canary Islands reported their first confirmed cases on Tuesday.