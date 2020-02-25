Iranian clerics keep shrines open, even as virus spreads

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shiite shrines attract tens of millions of visitors to Iran annually, raising concerns as the country grapples with the spread of the corona virus. The outbreak prompted Iran’s civilian government to request the closure of major shrines in cities like Qom, Mashhad and Shiraz. But the country’s powerful clerics have rejected and ignored the notices. The decision to keep them open shows the power of the religious establishment and the Shiite theocracy’s approach to the crisis. The sites remain open even though classes have been suspended and soccer games and movie screenings have been canceled across much of Iran. That raises questions about the government’s response to the virus.