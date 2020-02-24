Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mourners have begun gathering at Staples Center to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored Monday in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. The Celebration of Life will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant’s career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after his career ended in 2016.