Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; several injured

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a car has slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a town, injuring several people. The driver has been arrested, but police haven’t given a cause for Monday’s crash. Police have told the dpa news agency that no deaths have been reported in the crash in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin. Police say they don’t have a specific number of injuries yet and they refused to release any details on the driver. Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the information.