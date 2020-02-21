Mom of Idaho kids missing since September arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister who have been missing since September has been arrested in Hawaii and authorities say she is expected to appear in court. Police on Kauai island say Friday’s hearing for Lori Vallow on comes a day after she was arrested on felony charges alleging child abandonment. Kauai police say Lori Vallow was detained after a warrant was issued from Idaho’s Madison County. She is being held on $5 million bail. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September. Police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said Vallow and her her new husband lied about the children’s whereabouts.