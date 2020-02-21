Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new warning about Russian interference in the 2020 election is raising questions about whether the U.S. is doing enough to prevent the kind of meddling the country saw in the 2016 election. Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in this year’s election campaign to help President Donald Trump get re-elected. Trump pushed back Friday accusing Democrats of launching another disinformation campaign saying that Moscow wants to see the president re-elected over Democrats who still haven’t been able to count their votes in Iowa. Trump is calling it “Hoax number 7!”