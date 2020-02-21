AP-NORC Poll: Democrats feel mixed about nomination process

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic voters feel generally positive about all of their top candidates for president, but they have only moderate levels of confidence that their party’s nomination process is fair. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Among Democrats, self-described moderates and conservatives are more likely than liberals to have high confidence that the party’s process is fair. Democrats age 45 and older are more likely to be very confident than those who are younger. Some respondents worry the bitter internal battle for the nomination could weaken whomever emerges as the party’s pick to take on President Donald Trump in November.