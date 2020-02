Turkey says 2 of its soldiers killed in airstrike in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province and five others were wounded. The deaths bring to 15 the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib amid a crushing offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces aimed at recapturing opposition-held areas. A ministry statement posted on Twitter said Turkey’s military is responding to the attack. The ministry said as many as 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vowed on Feb. 12 to take military action “everywhere in Syria” if another Turkish soldier was killed or wounded.