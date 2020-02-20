Trump taps loyalist Grenell as nation’s top intel official

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is putting his ambassador to Germany in charge of the 17 U.S. spy agencies. Staunch Trump ally Richard Grenell will become acting director of national intelligence. The move is facing criticism by those who say the job should be held by someone with deep experience in intelligence. A leading Democratic senator is accusing Trump of trying to sidestep the Senate’s constitutional authority to advise and consent on critical national security positions. The White House says Grenell “is committed to a nonpolitical, nonpartisan approach” to the job. Grenell is replacing Joseph Maguire, who’s been acting national intelligence director since August.