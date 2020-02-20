S. Korea reports 1st virus death; 2.5M urged to stay home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is reporting its first death from a new virus, as the mayor of a southeastern city urges its 2.5 million people to stay inside as infections linked to a church congregation spike. The mayor of Daegu says citizens should wear masks even indoors if possible. The city and nearby areas have reported 56 new cases in the past two days. The mayor says the rising infections could soon overwhelm the city’s health system and is asking for urgent help from the central government. Health officials say many of the new patients went to services at a church that were attended by a previously confirmed virus patient or contacted her elsewhere.