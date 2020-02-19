UK employers fear worker shortages in new immigration plan

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced new immigration rules that will take effect next year — and many businesses are alarmed. U.K. employers who rely on large numbers of workers from the European Union say the post-Brexit rules could leave vegetables rotting in the fields and the elderly without care. Starting next Jan. 1, EU citizens will no longer have the right to live in the U.K. All immigrants will need to speak English and earn a minimum salary to get a work visa. Businesses in agriculture and the care sector, where salaries are often low, say they will face labor shortages. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government says “employers will need to adjust.”