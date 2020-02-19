Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights amid fighting nearby

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — A Syrian passenger jet has landed in Aleppo from Damascus to mark the resumption of domestic flights between Syria’s two largest cities for the first time since 2012. The flight carried government officials and journalists and was a symbol of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces consolidating control over Aleppo province. It landed as the Syrian military’s onslaught continued nearby with airstrikes reported in several rebel-held towns and villages in Idlib province. Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered what he called a “final warning” for Assad’s forces to retreat from Idlib or face an “imminent” Turkish intervention. The offensive has displaced more than 900,000 civilians in the region since December.