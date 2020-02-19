China’s virus center vows no patient unchecked as cases fall

BEIJING (AP) — New virus cases in China are continuing to fall as protective suit-clad inspectors go door-to-door in the epicenter to find every infected person. Wuhan, where the new form of coronavirus emerged, is on the final day of a campaign to root out anyone with symptoms whom authorities may have missed so far. Mainland China is reporting 1,749 new cases and 136 additional deaths. Beijing is showing signs of coming back to life with road traffic up from virtually nothing a week ago. While most restaurants, stores and office buildings remain closed, others have reopened. In Japan, the much-criticized quarantine of a cruise ship is ending Wednesday. With 621 cases, medical experts have called the quarantine a failure.