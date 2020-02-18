UN appeals for humanitarian corridors in northwestern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging Syrian government forces to set up humanitarian corridors in conflict areas in northwest Syria, where a military offensive has unleashed a wave of fleeing civilians. Michelle Bachelet says it’s “cruel beyond belief” that civilians are living under plastic sheets in freezing conditions while getting bombed. Her comments came a day after Syrian President Bashar Assad pledged to press ahead with a military campaign to achieve complete victory over rebels fighting to hang on to their last bastion in Idlib province. The government offensive has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with the U.N. saying that more than 900,000 people have fled their homes since the start of December.