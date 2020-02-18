Trump calls for case against Roger Stone to be thrown out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that longtime ally Roger Stone’s conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.” Stone has requested a new trial and Trump’s tweets on Tuesday came hours before a status hearing on the case. Trump tweeted Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano’s comment that “almost any judge in the country” would throw out the conviction. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors had recommended he serve seven to nine years in federal prison. But Attorney General William Barr reversed that and recommended a less harsh punishment. That prompted the entire prosecution team to resign from the case.