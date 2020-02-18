India hastily builds wall along slum ahead of Trump visit

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — India has hastily erected a wall in Gujarat state ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump and critics say it is designed to block the view of a slum area inhabited by more than 2,000 people. Trump is visiting during a two-day trip to India next week to attend an event called “Namaste Trump.” The event at a cricket stadium will be along the lines of a “Howdy Modi” rally Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended in Houston last September. Trump is to drive along a road next to the slum and will be accompanied by Modi, who is from Gujarat.