Election commission: Afghan president Ghani wins 2nd term

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s independent election commission says Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as president, more than four months after polls closed. The commission announced Tuesday that Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on Sept. 28 last year to challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah’s 39.52%. Election results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots. Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the election commission, has said previously that 1.8 million Afghan citizens voted in the election out of some 9.6 million eligible.