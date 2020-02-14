Valentine’s Day brings love and some worry in Iraq holy city

NAJAF, Iraq (AP) — This Valentine’s season, Hasanain al-Rufaye is busy in his Najaf, Iraq, flower shop, wrapping bouquets and stuffing dolls into gift boxes. But for all the frenzied activity and lightheartedness, there is more than just love in the air for al-Rufaye. He says there is worry and fear too. Najaf is a holy city and Valentine’s Day has emerged as a battleground. On one side are personal freedom advocates and revelers who see the season as harmless fun. Pitted against them are conservatives who view it as sacrilege – a foreign celebration that has no place in a city so sacred to Shiite Muslims.