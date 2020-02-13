Wyden To Hold Town Hall in Wasco County 2/15

Portland – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold town halls this month in Wasco, Tillamook, Lincoln and Jefferson counties.

In fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 966 town halls statewide to date.

“Open-to-all town halls in every nook and cranny of our state are essential to the ‘Oregon Way’ of civil discussions about important issues,” Wyden said. ““I look forward very much to hearing Oregonians’ ideas, concerns, questions and priorities in these upcoming town halls.”

Wyden’s town hall schedule is as follows.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Wasco County: 11 am, Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E Scenic Dr, The Dalles