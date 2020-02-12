Fall in new cases raises hope in virus outbreak in China

The number of new cases in China has dropped for a second straight day in the viral outbreak that has infected about 45,000 people and killed more than 1,100. While most of the infections have been in China, it has gradually rippled overseas. Thirty-nine new cases have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess. Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised tax cuts and other aid to industry as the government tries to limit growing damage to the economy. Traffic remained light in Beijing and many people were still working at home.