2 Russians flee virus quarantine, in dismay at hospitals

Two Russian women who were quarantined for possible inflection by a new virus say they fled their hospitals this month because of uncooperative doctors, poor conditions and fear they would become infected. Russian health authorities haven’t commented on their complaints. The incidents occurred amid the outbreak of the virus in China that has already infected some 45,000 people worldwide. In Russia, only two cases of the COVID-19 disease have been reported. Nevertheless the authorities took vast measures to prevent the new virus from spreading and have been hospitalizing people who returned from China as a precaution.