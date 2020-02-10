Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.