Forest Service drops cost for Oregon wilderness permits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected. The Statesman-Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer. That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.