Ireland’s two-party system shaken by Sinn Fein surge

Irish elections are usually two-horse races — but that may be changing. Irish voters will choose a new parliament on Saturday, and may have bad news for the two parties that have dominated the country’s politics for a century, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. Polls show a surprise surge for Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland. Sinn Fein has long been shunned by the bigger parties because of its ties to the IRA. But the party’s left-wing proposals for tackling Ireland’s housing crisis and creaking healthcare system are striking a chord, especially with young voters.