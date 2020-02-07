Democrats prepare for ‘fiery’ NH debate as urgency rises

The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season. Friday’s debate in New Hampshire offers new opportunity and risk for the shrinking pool of White House hopefuls. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg enter the night as the top targets, having emerged from the chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week essentially tied for the lead. A campaign aide for former Vice President Joe Biden said he plans to make a “forceful, fiery case for his candidacy.” Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang will also participate in the debate Friday night.