China probes virus alarm doctor death, cruise ships shunned

China’s top Communist Party investigators are looking into “relevant issues raised by the public” about a doctor who was threatened by police after publicizing his concerns about the new virus and has now died from it. The party’s announcement came as the death toll in mainland China rose to at least 636. More than 31,400 people have been infected worldwide. Cruise ship passengers faced more woe as Japan reported 41 new cases on a quarantined ship and turned away another. President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. was working closely with China to help. Xi urged the U.S. to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak.