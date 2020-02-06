Weekend Events 2/07 – 2/08

Friday:

Teen Crepe Making at The Dalles Public Library at 4 pm. This dish takes on many different forms and can be either savory or sweet, its definition can be hard to pin down. So what are crepes? And what makes them so popular? A crepe is a very thin French pancake and every country has a variation on the crepe. You will learn how crepes are made and make a few of your own. Bon Appetite! https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

Meal a Month Drawing at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center from 5 – 7 pm. Mid-Columbia Senior Center Inc, fund raiser raffle, 3 chances to win 12 meals up to $25 value at 12 local restaurants during a one year period beginning 3/1/2020. Tickets $10/one or $25/three. Available at The Center, from board members, at the Chamber and at the drawing party.

Family Fun Night at the Gorge Athletic Club in The Dalles from 6 – 8 pm. Make Fridays nights FUN and active in your household. Bring your family and your friends and join us for the First Friday $5 Family Fun night at the Club! Members are always FREE. $5/person for community members with a max $20/family. Take a swim, play in the gym, toss a bean bag or two on our cornhole boards or try your hand at racquetball or pickleball. Event runs 6-8pm and will take place the first Friday of every month. Supporting health and wellness for your family and in #thedalles! http://www.gorgeathleticclubs.com

Saturday:

The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit http://www.waaamuseum.org/

Free Saturday Movie with Youth Think at Columbia Cinemas in The Dalles. All movies start at 10:00 am, with the doors opening at 9:15 am. Due to the popularity of the events, the doors close at 10:10 am or earlier if the maximum of 400 people has already arrived. Admission is free and open to all. YouthThink volunteers will be collecting free-will donations for the local food bank and Back Pack program. Food donations are not required for entrance into the movie. https://youththink.net/

It’s All About You Shopping Bazaar: We have some amazing vendors to offer this month…Scentsy, Thirty-One, Arbonne, LuLaRoe, Lilla Rose, Damsel in Defense and several beautiful handcraft tables at The Dalles Eagles Lodge from 10 am – 5 pm.

Family Storytime at The Dalles Wasco County Library at 10:30 am. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

The Dalles Civic Marketplace from 11 am – 4 pm at The Dalles Civic. 25 plus vendors

FEATURING Arts, Crafts, Avon, Wearables, Jewelry, Floral, Wood Work, Snack Foods, FOOD, DRINKS, Coffee Roaster, Breads, Jams & more.

Original Wasco County Courthouse Regional History Forum Series begins at 1:30 in the upstairs meeting room of the 1859 Courthouse, 410 West 2nd Place in The Dalles. Did you ever wonder how Sorosis Park got its name? Most people who settle in or visit The Dalles raise that question. The answer has to do with a remarkable group of women who accomplished much in the early 1900s. The Sorosis Club of The Dalles is topic of the Regional History Forum presentation Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Original Courthouse.

The Dalles Public Library is bringing back the embossing tools and scrapbook materials for this special program. Want to make a unique card for your Valentine? Come to the library Saturday Feb 8th @ 2pm. This program is open to all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

Gorge Roller Derby Double Header at The Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Doors open at 4 pm, Bout begins at 5 pm. http://gorgerollerderby.org

Saturday Night Bingo, at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Up to $1,200 to be paid out on the night. Plus, an additional $800.00 payout for a blackout in 54 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. MUST BE 8 & OVER, (8-18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

The Dalles Eagles Lodge is hosting a Tribute to Elvis & Frank Sinatra show with Jamie’s Rock & Roll Legends. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 6, show at 7. Everybody is welcome to attend.