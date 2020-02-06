Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at prayer event

At a prayer breakfast in Washington, President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to remove him from office. His comments came as he relished his impeachment acquittal by the Senate a day earlier. Trump followed a prayer breakfast speaker who spoke of loving one’s enemies, but he would have none of it. He declared that he, his family and the country had been “put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,.” Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he was joined onstage by congressional leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him.