Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

President Donald Trump stood before a Congress and a nation sharply divided by impeachment and used his State of the Union address to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch. That’s just three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor. The partisan discord in Washington was on vivid display Tuesday as the first president to campaign for reelection after being impeached vigorously made his case for another term: Republican legislators chanted “Four More Years.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as he ended the address.