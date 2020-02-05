Pelosi shreds Trump’s speech. Right there on the podium

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had the last word on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. As Trump finished speaking Tuesday night, Pelosi ripped up her copy behind him on camera. After Trump left, Pelosi waved what remained of the printed speech to her family in the gallery. The moment echoed Pelosi’s smirking clap last year in the same spot as the Republican president began his speech. But this time, he is on the brink of acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial, with the Republican Party behind him. The Democrats are in a difficult presidential nomination fight.