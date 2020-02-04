Moving faith: Mexican town’s saint feast lives in Minnesota

Thousands of natives of the southern Mexican town of Axochiapan have relocated to Minnesota the last 20 years. The challenge for them is staying connected with their homeland and giving their children a sense of history and culture. Enter the feast of St. Paul, the patron saint of their town. The two-day celebration comes complete with ornately-clad participants processioning in snow-covered streets, colorful headdresses, hand-made candles, meticulously prepared food and traditional music. Amid the fun is the link to the families they left behind and a place where the festival lasts a month.