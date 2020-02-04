Holocaust survivor seeks teens to bear witness for future

A French Holocaust survivor who was silent for four decades is telling his story to schoolchildren. Victor Perahia was 9 when his family was seized by the Nazis. His father and grandfather died at Auschwitz. He and his mother were interned at the Drancy transit camp in suburban Paris, then at Bergen Belsen. He says he couldn’t bear to speak about what happened for 40 years, and is now trying to make up for lost time. He addressed a group of French teens last week at Drancy, where the buildings that once imprisoned him are now an apartment complex.