UK and EU clash over trade with 11 months to make a deal

Britain and the European Union have set out tough opening gambits in negotiating a trade deal. Each side has made it clear they will be willing to walk away without a deal rather than compromise on key issues. Just three days after Britain left the EU, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. won’t agree to follow all the rules set by the 27-nation bloc. EU negotiator Michel Barnier is equally emphatic that EU nations won’t agree to any deal just to avoid a no-deal end to the transition period at year’s end. Signalling a tough slog ahead, Barnier says:“We are in favor of free trade, but we are not going to be naive.”