‘Othered’ in America: An old story, still playing out daily

Iranian Americans across the U.S. say they are experiencing renewed anxiety since the U.S. and Iran traded threats and military strikes. They say the angst has them concerned about the safety of family members abroad and about Iranians who live in the U.S. facing extra scrutiny at airports as they return to America. For many young Iranian Americans, the climate is also serving as a mobilizing moment as they embrace their Iranian identity and begin to identify as people of color in the U.S. as part of a larger struggle alongside other ethnic minorities.