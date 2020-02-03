1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

The California Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old woman from Colombia has been killed and five were wounded in a pre-dawn shooting on a Greyhound bus. Sgt. Brian Pennings says a male suspect is in custody after the shooting early Monday on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in Kern County, north of Los Angeles. Pennings says the bus driver got the shooter off the bus and and continued on to the next exit. The bus was heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco and the shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. Witnesses and the suspect were being interviewed. Two of the victims were hospitalized in serious condition.