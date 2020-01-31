Two Irrigon Residents Charged in Firearm Thefts

In November 2019, several guns were stolen during a burglary from a home in Irrigon. Last week, two of the stolen guns were recovered, and charges have been filed against Jose Manuel Longoria, Jr., 29 of Irrigon and Kaelynn Hollingsworth, 37 of Irrigon, by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about any of the stolen guns, or believe you may have purchased a firearm that was stolen, please contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

