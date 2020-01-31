Pompeo plays clean-up in Ukraine as Trump trial nears end

As the Senate lurches toward a vote to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is playing clean-up in the country at the center of the inquiry. Pompeo visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday. He denied the main allegations that prompted the investigation, contradicting witness testimony that Trump withheld critical military aid and a coveted visit to the White House for the nation’s leader in exchange for a corruption investigation into a political rival. Pompeo also sought to distance himself from heated comments he reportedly made to a radio interviewer in which he questioned whether Americans care about Ukraine.