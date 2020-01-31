Delaney, longest-running Democratic candidate, ends 2020 bid

John Delaney is ending his presidential campaign after pouring millions of his own money into the effort. The former Maryland congressman is the longest-running Democratic candidate in the race, announcing his bid in July 2017. But Delaney’s early start did little to gain him an advantage in the race or raise his name recognition with Democratic primary voters. In a field dominated by well-known candidates from the liberal wing of the party, Delaney called for a moderate approach with “real solutions, not impossible promises,” and dubbed the progressive goal of “Medicare for All” to be “political suicide.”