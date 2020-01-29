Syrian troops capture key town in rebel-held Idlib province

The Syrian military and opposition activists say Syrian government forces have captured one of the largest and most strategic rebel-held towns in the country’s northwest. It’s part of a Russian-backed military assault that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to safer areas. The town in Idlib province, which had been in rebel hands since 2012, sits on the highway linking Damascus with Aleppo and is considered critical to President Bashar Assad’s forces. This is the latest in a series of military triumphs for Assad. The war has left more than 400,000 people dead and displaced half of Syria’s population, including more than 5 million who are refugees mostly in neighboring countries.