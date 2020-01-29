Sanders builds a deeper Jewish identity on the 2020 trail

Bernie Sanders is approaching next week’s Iowa caucuses in a position to become the first major-party Jewish presidential nominee in American history. He’s also talking in more depth, at a time of resurgent anti-Semitism, about how his faith shapes his broader worldview. The Vermont senator is known more for detaching from organized religion than for embracing faith, but he’s shaped a Jewish identity of his own. That identity aligns more with what he has described as “the Jewish tradition of social justice” than with staunch support for Israel, whose government policies Sanders has long criticized.