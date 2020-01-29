Leaked report shows United Nations suffered hack

Sophisticated hackers infiltrated U.N. offices in Geneva and Vienna last year in an apparent espionage operation, and their identity and the extent of the data they obtained is not clear. An internal confidential document from the United Nations Office of Information and Technology, obtained by The Associated Press, says dozens of servers were “compromised” at the U.N. offices in Geneva and Vienna _ including the U.N. human rights office, which has often been a lightning rod of criticism from autocratic governments for its calling-out of rights abuses.