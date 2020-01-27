Wyden Statement on Wine Tariffs

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today released the following statement on wine tariffs:

“All across our state I’ve heard from constituents, small business owners, and wine growers how harmful tariffs would be to Oregon’s economy. I’m encouraged by a recent conversation I had with Ambassador Lighthizer about the impact of additional tariffs on the Oregon wine economy.

It would be to everyone’s benefit to resolve these trade disputes with Europe quickly. I discouraged an escalation in our trade tensions, and I am hopeful that there will be a pause on additional tariffs on wine imports.”