US stocks tumble amid global sell-off; Dow falls 430

U.S. stocks tumbled following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan Monday after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a deadly new virus that threatens to crimp global economic growth. The major U.S. indexes gave up a significant amount of their gains for January and bond yields moved lower as investors headed for safer holdings. Gold prices rose. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism saw steep losses. Technology companies and banks were also among the big losers in the early going. Utilities and real estate companies held up better than most of the market.