Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp have gathered to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army. The ceremony is stressing the testimony of survivors and includes warnings about signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world. About 200 survivors of the camp are in attendance, many of them elderly Jews who have traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru and elsewhere. Many of them lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but today were being joined in their journey back by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.