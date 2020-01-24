Oregon graduation rate hits 80%

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon schools raised the statewide high school graduation rate for the class of 2019 to 80% and slightly narrowed racial and economic inequities, according to figures made public early Thursday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the biggest gains were among low-income students, whose on-time graduation rate rose 2 percentage points; students with disabilities, whose rate rose 3 percentage points; and students who were still learning English as their second language while in high school. In 2018, the overall graduation rate was 78.7 %. Oregon’s graduation rate has been considered an embarrassment for many years, with it typically ranking in the very bottom tier of states.